Aaj News

Live

Operation or Talks? | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Rule Echoes | Security Debate - Spot Light

Operation or Talks? | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Rule Echoes | Security Debate - Spot Light
Published 29 Oct, 2025 10:00pm
ویڈیوز
Operation or Talks? | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Rule Echoes | Security Debate - Spot Light
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین