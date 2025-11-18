Raja Faisal Rathore | Azad Kashmir PM | Women Employment | Govt Reforms - Aaj Pakistan News
Raja Faisal Rathore | Azad Kashmir PM | Women Employment | Govt Reforms - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
UN Security Council Approves Gaza Peace Plan, US Proposes International Force – Aaj Pakistan
Gold & Silver Prices Surge | Investment Alert | Karachi Market Update - Aaj Digital 2025
UN | Gaza Peace Plan | International Force | US Involvement- 11AM News Headlines (18 Nov 2025)
Illegal Immigrants | New US Law | Immigration Crackdown | USA Policy
Rawalpindi Islamabad | T20 Cricket Series | AFC Qualifiers 2027 | Pakistan Sports
Saudi Crown Prince | F-35 Fighter Jets Deal | White House Meeting- 10AM News Headlines (18 Nov 2025)
مقبول ترین