Petrol Price Pakistan 399.86 | Diesel Price 399.58 | Fuel Price Hike Update - Aaj Pakistan News

Petrol Price Pakistan 399.86 | Diesel Price 399.58 | Fuel Price Hike Update - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 30 Apr, 2026 11:30pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Petrol Price Pakistan 399.86 | Diesel Price 399.58 | Fuel Price Hike Update - Aaj Pakistan News
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