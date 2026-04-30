Pakistan-Afghan Border Infiltration Foiled | 13 Khawarij Eliminated | ISPR Update - Aaj PakistanNews

Pakistan-Afghan Border Infiltration Foiled | 13 Khawarij Eliminated | ISPR Update - Aaj PakistanNews
Published 30 Apr, 2026 11:25pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Pakistan-Afghan Border Infiltration Foiled | 13 Khawarij Eliminated | ISPR Update - Aaj PakistanNews
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