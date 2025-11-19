IMF asks Pakistan for major supplementary grant amid financial discussions - Aaj Pakistan
IMF asks Pakistan for major supplementary grant amid financial discussions - Aaj Pakistan
مزید خبریں
Amanullah Khan cycles solo from Karachi to Kashmir on inspiring journey - Aaj Pakistan
Pakistani high jumper Shahroz Khan finishes 4th at Islamic Solidarity Games - Aaj Pakistan News
Qambar-Shahdadkot | Family Dispute Over Money | Police Investigate
Sindh High Court Bars KMC | Municipal Tax Collection in Cantonments - Aaj Pakistan
Peshawar Board Power Struggle | Exam Oversight Authority Withdrawn
Ishaq Dar Meets Russia & China PMs | SCO Cooperation Talks - Aaj Pakistan News
مقبول ترین