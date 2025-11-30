UN Reveals 63 Countries Backing Israel | International Support for Israel - #shorts - DUS

UN Reveals 63 Countries Backing Israel | International Support for Israel - #shorts - DUS
Published 30 Nov, 2025 03:30pm
ویڈیوز
UN Reveals 63 Countries Backing Israel | International Support for Israel - #shorts - DUS
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین