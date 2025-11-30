UN Reveals 63 Countries Backing Israel | International Support for Israel - #shorts - DUS
UN Reveals 63 Countries Backing Israel | International Support for Israel - #shorts - DUS
مزید خبریں
🔴LIVE: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Addresses SCO Heads of Government Meeting
By Elections 2025 Result Updates | Where is PTI X Account Operated From? | 03 PM Headlines
🔴 LIVE: Bilawal Bhutto Speech Video Link | Pakistan Politics Update - Aaj Pakistan News
Girdi Jungle Afghan Refugee Camp Cleared | 70,000 Migrants Repatriated - Aaj Pakistan News
Peshawar Radio Pakistan Ancident | ATC Peshawar Seeks NADRA Verification of Main Suspects - Aaj News
Finland Closing Embassies in Pakistan, Afghanistan & Myanmar | 2026 Diplomatic Update - Aaj News
مقبول ترین