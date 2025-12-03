India’s IPL Loses Its Shine Amid Player Exodus and Controversies
India’s IPL Loses Its Shine Amid Player Exodus and Controversies
مزید خبریں
Thai Action in Myanmar | Human Trafficking Pakistan Victims | 08PM News Headlines
Karachi’s Artificial Forest Offers Wildlife Refuge Amid Urban Landscape
Tando Allahyar 3-Day Sports Gala | Student Athletics | Pakistan School Events - Aaj Pakistan News
Karachi Mayor Legal Case | District Court Summons Police | Political Update | 7PM News Headlines
Nankana Sahib School Science Competition | 35 Schools Participate | STEM Pakistan - Aaj News
Landa Bazaars Surge | Inflation Hits Pakistan | Affordable Shopping Trends - Aaj Pakistan News
مقبول ترین