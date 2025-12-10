Trump Highlights Tariffs | $12B Aid to Farmers | Gulf Investments & Oil Prices – Aaj Pakistan News

Trump Highlights Tariffs | $12B Aid to Farmers | Gulf Investments & Oil Prices – Aaj Pakistan News
Published 10 Dec, 2025 10:00am
ویڈیوز
Trump Highlights Tariffs | $12B Aid to Farmers | Gulf Investments & Oil Prices – Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین