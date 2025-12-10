Government Considers Moving PTI Founder | Protests & Security Concerns – Aaj Pakistan News
Government Considers Moving PTI Founder | Protests & Security Concerns – Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
🔴 LIVE: National Ulema Convention…Participation of Prime Minister , Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir
Retired DSP Rahat Zaidi Found Shot | Hyderabad Police Investigation | Latest Update
PTI Declares War | PTI Leaders Emergency Media Talk | Imran Khan | 4PM Aaj News Headlines
Rajab Butt & Nadeem Nani Leave Islamabad HC in Unregistered Vehicle – Aaj Pakistan News
Dr. Warda Murder Case | Abbottabad Police Recovery | Vehicles & Evidence
🔴 LIVE: Bilawal Bhutto Speech Video Link | Pakistan Politics Update - Aaj Pakistan News
مقبول ترین