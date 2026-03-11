National Assembly Austerity Measures | MNA Salaries Cut | Govt Vehicles Restricted - Aaj News

National Assembly Austerity Measures | MNA Salaries Cut | Govt Vehicles Restricted - Aaj News
Published 11 Mar, 2026 03:40pm
ویڈیوز
National Assembly Austerity Measures | MNA Salaries Cut | Govt Vehicles Restricted - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین