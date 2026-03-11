Spain Recalls Ambassador from Israel | Tel Aviv Embassy Under Chargé d’Affaires - Aaj Pakistan News

Spain Recalls Ambassador from Israel | Tel Aviv Embassy Under Chargé d’Affaires - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 11 Mar, 2026 08:20pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Spain Recalls Ambassador from Israel | Tel Aviv Embassy Under Chargé d’Affaires - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین