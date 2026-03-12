Khanewal Inflation Spike | Ramadan Price Hike on Food & Drinks | Aaj Pakistan News

Khanewal Inflation Spike | Ramadan Price Hike on Food & Drinks | Aaj Pakistan News
Published 12 Mar, 2026 10:30am
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Khanewal Inflation Spike | Ramadan Price Hike on Food & Drinks | Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین