CTD Foils Dangerous Plot in Okara, Suspect Held with Suspicious Devices - Aaj News

CTD Foils Dangerous Plot in Okara, Suspect Held with Suspicious Devices - Aaj News
Published 17 Mar, 2026 12:10pm
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CTD Foils Dangerous Plot in Okara, Suspect Held with Suspicious Devices - Aaj News
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