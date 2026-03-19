Ghotki Clan Clash | Qadirpur Incident | Police Investigation Underway - Aaj Pakistan News
Ghotki Clan Clash | Qadirpur Incident | Police Investigation Underway - Aaj Pakistan News
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New Oil and Gas Reserves Found in Ghotki’s Shams Well-1 - Aaj Pakistan NewsHashtags:
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