Ghotki Clan Clash | Qadirpur Incident | Police Investigation Underway - Aaj Pakistan News

Ghotki Clan Clash | Qadirpur Incident | Police Investigation Underway - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 19 Mar, 2026 01:35pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Ghotki Clan Clash | Qadirpur Incident | Police Investigation Underway - Aaj Pakistan News
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