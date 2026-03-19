Karachi Storm 97km/h | Heavy Rain & Lightning Damage | Power Outages Update - Aaj Pakistan News

Karachi Storm 97km/h | Heavy Rain & Lightning Damage | Power Outages Update - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 19 Mar, 2026 01:55pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Karachi Storm 97km/h | Heavy Rain & Lightning Damage | Power Outages Update - Aaj Pakistan News
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