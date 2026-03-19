Oil Prices Jump Globally as Brent Hits $112 and WTI $97 - Aaj Pakistan News

Oil Prices Jump Globally as Brent Hits $112 and WTI $97 - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 19 Mar, 2026 02:35pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Oil Prices Jump Globally as Brent Hits $112 and WTI $97 - Aaj Pakistan News
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