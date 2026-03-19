Gold Prices Drop | Local & Global Rates Fall | Pakistan Market Update - Aaj Pakistan News

Gold Prices Drop | Local & Global Rates Fall | Pakistan Market Update - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 19 Mar, 2026 02:40pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Gold Prices Drop | Local & Global Rates Fall | Pakistan Market Update - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین