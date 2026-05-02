Trump Praises Pakistan Leadership | Shehbaz Sharif | Asim Munir | US Statement - Aaj News

Trump Praises Pakistan Leadership | Shehbaz Sharif | Asim Munir | US Statement - Aaj News
Published 02 May, 2026 01:55pm
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Trump Praises Pakistan Leadership | Shehbaz Sharif | Asim Munir | US Statement - Aaj News
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