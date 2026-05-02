US orders withdrawal of 5,000 troops from Germany amid rising tensions - Aaj News

US orders withdrawal of 5,000 troops from Germany amid rising tensions - Aaj News
Published 02 May, 2026 02:05pm
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US orders withdrawal of 5,000 troops from Germany amid rising tensions - Aaj News
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