Pete Hegseth | Operation Freedom Update | Strait of Hormuz Security | US Iran Statement - Aaj News

Pete Hegseth | Operation Freedom Update | Strait of Hormuz Security | US Iran Statement - Aaj News
Published 05 May, 2026 08:35pm
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Pete Hegseth | Operation Freedom Update | Strait of Hormuz Security | US Iran Statement - Aaj News
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