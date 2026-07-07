Karachi Accident | Water Pump | Car Crashes into Hotel - Aaj News

Karachi Accident | Water Pump | Car Crashes into Hotel - Aaj News
Published 07 Jul, 2026 10:55pm
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Karachi Accident | Water Pump | Car Crashes into Hotel - Aaj News
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