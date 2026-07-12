Oman, Iran discuss smooth transit in Strait of Hormuz - Aaj News

Oman, Iran discuss smooth transit in Strait of Hormuz - Aaj News
Published 12 Jul, 2026 12:00pm
ویڈیوز
Oman, Iran discuss smooth transit in Strait of Hormuz - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین