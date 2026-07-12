Hormuz Strait Closed | Iran Shipping Update | Middle East Crisis - Aaj News

Hormuz Strait Closed | Iran Shipping Update | Middle East Crisis - Aaj News
Published 12 Jul, 2026 12:00pm
ویڈیوز
Hormuz Strait Closed | Iran Shipping Update | Middle East Crisis - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین