US bombs Iranian port cities as IRGC closes Strait of Hormuz | 09AM HEADLINES 12JULY 2026

US bombs Iranian port cities as IRGC closes Strait of Hormuz | 09AM HEADLINES 12JULY 2026
Published 12 Jul, 2026 12:00pm
ویڈیوز
US bombs Iranian port cities as IRGC closes Strait of Hormuz | 09AM HEADLINES 12JULY 2026
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین