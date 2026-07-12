Iran Response US Strikes | Gulf Airbases UAE Kuwait Bahrain Qatar | Regional Tensions - Aaj News

Iran Response US Strikes | Gulf Airbases UAE Kuwait Bahrain Qatar | Regional Tensions - Aaj News
Published 12 Jul, 2026 12:50pm
ویڈیوز
Iran Response US Strikes | Gulf Airbases UAE Kuwait Bahrain Qatar | Regional Tensions - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین