Ishaq Dar Iran Foreign Minister Call | Pakistan Urges De-escalation | Diplomacy Key to Peace

Ishaq Dar Iran Foreign Minister Call | Pakistan Urges De-escalation | Diplomacy Key to Peace
Published 12 Jul, 2026 01:15pm
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Ishaq Dar Iran Foreign Minister Call | Pakistan Urges De-escalation | Diplomacy Key to Peace
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