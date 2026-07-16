Iran Claims MQ-9 Drone Downed | US Drone | Air Defense System - Aaj News

Iran Claims MQ-9 Drone Downed | US Drone | Air Defense System - Aaj News
Published 16 Jul, 2026 12:00pm
ویڈیوز
Iran Claims MQ-9 Drone Downed | US Drone | Air Defense System - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین