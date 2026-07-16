Iran US War Live Update | Another Attack on Iran | Trump Warns | 05PM HEADLINES | 16 JULY 2026
Iran US War Live Update | Another Attack on Iran | Trump Warns | 05PM HEADLINES | 16 JULY 2026
مزید خبریں
Strait of Hormuz Warning | Iran US Tensions | Regional Security Alert - Aaj Pakistan News
Barber Customer Heated Argument | Salon Incident Viral | Pakistan News - Aaj Pakistan News
Will Children Be Restricted from Social Media? Punjab Resolution Sparks Debate - Aaj Digital
Police Expose Road Robbery Gang in Tando Muhammad Khan - TARGET EP#628 Promo
Pakistan Women Summit Peak | 5000m Mountain Achievement | Kohsar Beauty - Aaj Pakistan News
Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes on US Facilities | Middle East Tensions Escalate | 06PM HEADLINES
مقبول ترین