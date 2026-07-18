Public Rejects Petrol and Diesel Price Hike in Pakistan - Aaj News

Public Rejects Petrol and Diesel Price Hike in Pakistan - Aaj News
Published 18 Jul, 2026 01:05pm
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Public Rejects Petrol and Diesel Price Hike in Pakistan - Aaj News
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