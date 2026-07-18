Sher Afzal Marwat PTI Seats Controversy | Election Dispute Pakistan | Aaj News - Rubaroo

Sher Afzal Marwat PTI Seats Controversy | Election Dispute Pakistan | Aaj News - Rubaroo
Published 18 Jul, 2026 09:05pm
ویڈیوز - کرنٹ افیئرز
Sher Afzal Marwat PTI Seats Controversy | Election Dispute Pakistan | Aaj News - Rubaroo
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