PTI Internal Rift | Sher Afzal Marwat vs Shafqat Awan | Imran Khan Party Debate | Aaj News - Rubaroo

PTI Internal Rift | Sher Afzal Marwat vs Shafqat Awan | Imran Khan Party Debate | Aaj News - Rubaroo
Published 18 Jul, 2026 09:15pm
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PTI Internal Rift | Sher Afzal Marwat vs Shafqat Awan | Imran Khan Party Debate | Aaj News - Rubaroo
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