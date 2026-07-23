Pakistan IT Exports | $4.6 Billion Record | Tech Industry Growth | FY2026 - Aaj News

Pakistan IT Exports | $4.6 Billion Record | Tech Industry Growth | FY2026 - Aaj News
Published 23 Jul, 2026 04:45pm
ویڈیوز - کرنٹ افیئرز
Pakistan IT Exports | $4.6 Billion Record | Tech Industry Growth | FY2026 - Aaj News
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