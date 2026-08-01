Petrol and Diesel Prices See Slight Reduction in Pakistan - Aaj News

Petrol and Diesel Prices See Slight Reduction in Pakistan - Aaj News
Published 01 Aug, 2026 12:00pm
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Petrol and Diesel Prices See Slight Reduction in Pakistan - Aaj News
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