🔴 LIVE: Trump Cabinet Meeting | Key Decisions Under Donald Trump Leadership - Aaj World News

🔴 LIVE: Trump Cabinet Meeting | Key Decisions Under Donald Trump Leadership - Aaj World News
Published 01 Aug, 2026 05:45pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
🔴 LIVE: Trump Cabinet Meeting | Key Decisions Under Donald Trump Leadership - Aaj World News
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