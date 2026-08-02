Trump Delays Iran Strike as Diplomatic Efforts Gain Momentum - Aaj News

Trump Delays Iran Strike as Diplomatic Efforts Gain Momentum - Aaj News
Published 02 Aug, 2026 12:00pm
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Trump Delays Iran Strike as Diplomatic Efforts Gain Momentum - Aaj News
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