Shehbaz Sharif Speech | Microphone Falls | PM’s Viral Reaction | Pakistan - Aaj News

Shehbaz Sharif Speech | Microphone Falls | PM’s Viral Reaction | Pakistan - Aaj News
Published 12 Aug, 2026 08:40pm
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Shehbaz Sharif Speech | Microphone Falls | PM’s Viral Reaction | Pakistan - Aaj News
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