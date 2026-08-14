Pakistan 79th Independence Day | Gun Salute | 14 August Celebrations | Pakistan | 08AM HEADLINES
Pakistan 79th Independence Day | Gun Salute | 14 August Celebrations | Pakistan | 08AM HEADLINES
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