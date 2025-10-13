لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

پیر, اکتوبر 13, 2025  
20 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Terrorism | TTP Attacks | New Militant Groups | Security Threat - Spot Light

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Terrorism | TTP Attacks | New Militant Groups | Security Threat - Spot Light
Published 13 Oct, 2025 09:00pm
ویڈیوز
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Terrorism | TTP Attacks | New Militant Groups | Security Threat - Spot Light
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین