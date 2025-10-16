لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعرات, اکتوبر 16, 2025  
23 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Pak-Afghan War: Taliban Attacked Pakistan on India’s Instructions - Rubaroo with Shaukat Piracha

Pak-Afghan War: Taliban Attacked Pakistan on India’s Instructions - Rubaroo with Shaukat Piracha
Published 16 Oct, 2025 10:00pm
ویڈیوز
Pak-Afghan War: Taliban Attacked Pakistan on India’s Instructions - Rubaroo with Shaukat Piracha
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین