Is TLP facing another ban? Govt decision expected soon | Spot Light with Munizae Jahangir
Is TLP facing another ban? Govt decision expected soon | Spot Light with Munizae Jahangir
مزید خبریں
FBR Report | Salaried Class Pays 5x More Tax Than Traders | Income Tax Inequality
CM Maryam Nawaz launches mobile police and licensing unit in Lahore - Pakistan news
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s back-to-back meetings continue in Karachi - Pakistan news
Karachi Double Murder | Father Kills Daughters | North Nazimabad Tragedy - Pakistan news
10PM Aaj News Headlines | Israel Gaza Ceasefire | Trump Warns Hamas | Heavy Force Threat
Domestic Dispute | Family Tragedy | Rising Household Violence Cases - Pakistan news
مقبول ترین