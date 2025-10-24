لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

ہفتہ, اکتوبر 25, 2025  
02 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Illegal Weapons Crackdown | Punjab to be Gun-Free Zone | Sohaib Chatha Statement - Aaj Pakistan News

Illegal Weapons Crackdown | Punjab to be Gun-Free Zone | Sohaib Chatha Statement - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 24 Oct, 2025 11:30pm
ویڈیوز
Illegal Weapons Crackdown | Punjab to be Gun-Free Zone | Sohaib Chatha Statement - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین