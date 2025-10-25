لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

ہفتہ, اکتوبر 25, 2025  
02 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Karachi Corruption Scandal | Fake Property Documents Expose Rs 3000 Billion Fraud! | Dus

Karachi Corruption Scandal | Fake Property Documents Expose Rs 3000 Billion Fraud! | Dus
Published 25 Oct, 2025 12:00am
ویڈیوز
Karachi Corruption Scandal | Fake Property Documents Expose Rs 3000 Billion Fraud! | Dus
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین