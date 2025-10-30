Aaj News

Live

Karachi E-Challan Controversy | Other Provinces’ Cars Exempt | Public Outrage - Aaj Pakistan News

Karachi E-Challan Controversy | Other Provinces’ Cars Exempt | Public Outrage - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 30 Oct, 2025 10:30pm
ویڈیوز
Karachi E-Challan Controversy | Other Provinces’ Cars Exempt | Public Outrage - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین