E Challan in Karachi | Permanent Driving License | Final Step Explained | Road Safety Rules | Awaz
E Challan in Karachi | Permanent Driving License | Final Step Explained | Road Safety Rules | Awaz
مزید خبریں
27th Amendment passed: Why did the government rush it?
27th Amendment passed; Opposition raises concerns, Ali Zafar speaks |Say’s Barrister Ali Zafar
27th Amendment Passed |What Zia and Musharraf Could Not, Shehbaz Has Done |Say’s Barrister Ali Zafar
27th Amendment Passed, Opposition Questions Government’s Urgency | Amir Zia Analysis
11PM Aaj News Headlines | Forces In Action| PTI Resigned | 27th Constitutional Amendments
9PM Aaj News Headlines | Delhi shaken by powerful explosion, multiple casualties feared
مقبول ترین