4PM Aaj News Headlines : PPP Nominates Raja Faisal, Prepares No-Confidence Motion Against PM

4PM Aaj News Headlines : PPP Nominates Raja Faisal, Prepares No-Confidence Motion Against PM
Published 14 Nov, 2025 05:00pm
ویڈیوز
4PM Aaj News Headlines : PPP Nominates Raja Faisal, Prepares No-Confidence Motion Against PM
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین