Karachi’s University Road turns into a nightmare — here’s why! - Awaz - Aaj News

Karachi’s University Road turns into a nightmare — here’s why! - Awaz - Aaj News
Published 14 Nov, 2025 08:30pm
ویڈیوز
Karachi’s University Road turns into a nightmare — here’s why! - Awaz - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین