US Vetoes Russian Ceasefire Resolution | UN Security Council Update | Global Politics - Aaj Pakistan
US Vetoes Russian Ceasefire Resolution | UN Security Council Update | Global Politics - Aaj Pakistan
مزید خبریں
Islamabad Airport Flights Suspended | NOTAM Issued | Air Travel Update - Breaking News
Islamabad Airport Flights Suspended | NOTAM Issued | Air Travel Update - Breaking News
Petrol Prices Surge | Transport Fare Hike | Public Concern in Pakistan - Breaking News
Investigation Launched | Identify Responsible for Building Fires | Breaking News
Lahore Court Extends Interim Bail | YouTubers Rajab Butt & Nadeem Naniwala | Aaj Pakistan News
Ishaq Dar Talks with Omani Foreign Minister | Pakistan Oman Relations | Aaj Pakistan News
مقبول ترین