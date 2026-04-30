Putin Warning | Iran US Israel Conflict | Trump Putin Call Details - Aaj Pakistan News

Putin Warning | Iran US Israel Conflict | Trump Putin Call Details - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 30 Apr, 2026 06:45pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Putin Warning | Iran US Israel Conflict | Trump Putin Call Details - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
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