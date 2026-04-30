Global Oil Market Surge | Energy Prices Spike | Weekly Import Cost Crisis - Aaj Pakistan News

Global Oil Market Surge | Energy Prices Spike | Weekly Import Cost Crisis - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 30 Apr, 2026 10:50pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Global Oil Market Surge | Energy Prices Spike | Weekly Import Cost Crisis - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین