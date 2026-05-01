Petrol Price Hike Pakistan | Inflation Surge | Cost of Living Crisis - Aaj Pakistan News

Petrol Price Hike Pakistan | Inflation Surge | Cost of Living Crisis - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 01 May, 2026 11:20am
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Petrol Price Hike Pakistan | Inflation Surge | Cost of Living Crisis - Aaj Pakistan News
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